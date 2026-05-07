It's been six days since Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's film 'Ek Din' released, and things are looking pretty bad at the box office. The film's collections have now dropped from crores to just lakhs. Reports suggest that because the story has no punch, the film is struggling to even find an audience in many cities.

The film 'Ek Din', made under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, has completed six days in theatres. According to media reports, the film didn't get a great response from the audience even on its first day, which is why it's failing to make a mark at the box office. Now, the collection figures for the sixth day are out, and they are quite shocking. In six days, the movie hasn't even managed to cross the ₹5 crore mark. The film stars South actress Sai Pallavi opposite Junaid Khan in the lead role. This is Sai Pallavi's first Hindi film.

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'Ek Din' Film Collection

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's film 'Ek Din' is having a tough time at the box office. The film was released on May 1 and has failed to create any magic in six days. The earnings for its sixth day have now been revealed. According to sacnilk.com, the film collected just ₹25 lakh on its first Wednesday. This figure is quite surprising. The film had opened with ₹1.37 crore on its first day. On the second day, it did business of ₹1.20 crore. On the third day, the film earned ₹1.07 crore. From the fourth day, the film's earnings dropped from crores to lakhs. It earned ₹29 lakh on the fourth day and its collection on the fifth day was ₹32 lakh. The film has earned a net of ₹3.81 crore at the Indian box office. Its gross collection is ₹4.50 crore. Talking about the worldwide box office, the film has done business of ₹4.95 crore so far. In the overseas market, the film's earnings are ₹45 lakh. The film is reportedly being shown in 8606 shows.

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About the film 'Ek Din'

Director Sunil Pandey's 'Ek Din' is an emotional romantic film. It shows Dinesh (Junaid Khan) and Meera (Sai Pallavi) working in the same office. Dinesh, from the IT department, is a simple guy whom no one really notices. He loves Meera but feels he isn't good enough for her, so he never shares his feelings. Meera is in love with her boss, Nakul (Kunal Kapoor). During an office trip to Japan, the truth comes out that Nakul's married life is going perfectly well and his wife is pregnant. After this betrayal, Meera is heartbroken and has an accident. At the hospital, it's revealed that Meera has a form of short-term memory loss where she forgets her past for one day. This one day gives Dinesh a chance to get close to her.

What is the budget of 'Ek Din'?

This romantic drama, directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, was made on a budget of ₹15 crore. It is a remake of the 2016 Thai film 'One Day'. The film, which released on May 1, received largely negative reviews from critics. The movie is 125 minutes long.

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