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Karuppu Makers React To Ilaiyaraaja Dialogue Row, Plan Changes After Backlash; Read On
The makers of Karuppu have responded to recent controversy over a dialogue referencing Ilaiyaraaja, which sparked backlash online. The production house has now issued a clarification and taken steps following the criticism.
Karuppu Makers Respond To Ilaiyaraaja Dialogue Row
The makers of Tamil film Karuppu have responded to backlash over a dialogue referencing composer Ilaiyaraaja. The production house said it holds the legendary musician in high respect and had no intention to offend him. The line sparked online criticism, prompting an official clarification and apology-style statement from the team.
Makers To Edit Controversial Dialogue In Future Versions
Dream Warrior Pictures announced that the controversial dialogue will be removed or modified in future versions of Karuppu. The team expressed regret that it caused concern among fans and the composer. They clarified that the line was part of satire and not intended as a personal remark or insult.
#Pressrelease#PublicAnnouncement#Karuppu#MaestroIlayaraajapic.twitter.com/hdgP3wZhBL
— DreamWarriorPictures (@DreamWarriorpic) May 19, 2026
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Clarification On Intent Behind The Controversial Line
The production house clarified that the dialogue was not directed at Ilaiyaraaja personally. It was included in a fictional context and not meant to hurt sentiments. The makers reiterated their deep respect for the legendary composer and said they fully acknowledge his contribution to music and his creative rights.
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