Inside Karisma Kapoor's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Woody, Warm, Welcoming - PHOTOS
It's Karisma Kapoor's birthday today! The actress is one of the most iconic stars from the 90s, and we all love her style, aura, star presence, and acting skills. Here's a tour of her swanky Mumbai home.
Birthday Girl!
Karisma Kapoor is a style icon from the 90s who will always hold a special place in our minds and hearts. Today, she is celebrating both her 52nd birthday and the success of her latest project, Brown. With her fitness, warm personality, and passion for decorating her luxurious yet cozy home in Mumbai, she certainly remains the most loved figure.
Cozy evenings!
Karisma's house has a beautiful open balcony with woody-rusty chairs and table arrangements. Where she loves to have her tea in peace.
Of lush greens
Her house is a luxurious yet one-stop destination for beautiful, lush green planters and trees. Adding just the right amount of freshness to her palatial place.
Starry stairways!
Karisma's house is woody and very welcoming with just the right amount of warmth and coziness. Her staircase is no ordinary staircase, but super edgy and a classic marvel of interior decoration.
Wooden wall panels
Karisma's abode not only has stunning wallpaper but also a rusty feel to the house, with gorgeous wooden wall panels and polished flooring.
Big open windows
Her house welcomes plenty of sunlight and freshness with humongous windows present in her home. She also loves muted coloured curtains, minimal decor pieces, and artistic frames on the walls.
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