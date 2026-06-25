Ananthan Kaadu, a political action thriller starring Arya, would be released in cinemas on June 25, 2026, in both Malayalam and Tamil.

Ananthan Kaadu is written by Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, drew attention before its release for its period setting, political context, and ensemble cast. With the first showings underway, early audience comments are emerging on social media, notably on X, where moviegoers are sharing their initial impressions of the film.

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As is common with a blockbuster movie on opening day, internet conversations about Ananthan Kaadu began shortly after the initial screenings. Viewers who attended the early showings shared their initial comments on X, making the film part of the day's social media discourse among cinemagoers. Some of these original audience impressions are listed below.

However, these are simply the first reactions from a subset of the audience, and the larger public attitude is expected to become apparent in the coming days when more episodes are aired and more viewers see the film.

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Ananthan Kaadu: Plot, Cast, and Technical Crew

Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Ananthan Kaadu takes place amid a politically and socially difficult time in the country. The plot shifts to the destitute slums of a state capital, where a group of four mercenaries share a passion for music in addition to their brutal lifestyle. As they balance survival and power inside politically controlled territory, the film delves into the shifting equations, conflicts, and sociopolitical undercurrents of that era via personalities affected by a changing historical period.

Arya plays the protagonist in the film, which also stars Murali Gopy, Regina Cassandra, Nikhila Vimal, Sunil, Indrans, and Dev Mohan. The supporting cast includes Appani Sarath, Vijayaraghavan, Santhy Balachandran, and Jain Paul, among others. S. Vinod Kumar produced the project under the Mini Studio brand, which is presented by Sree Gokulam Movies.

The film's technical crew consists of cinematographer S. Yuva, editor Rohit V. S. Variyath, and composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, with R. Sakthi Saravanan handling action choreography and Ranjith Kotheri acting as production designer.

For the time being, Ananthan Kaadu has reached theatres, and the first round of audience feedback is beginning to emerge online. As with most opening-day response stories, these entries reflect the perspectives of a subset of viewers who attended the early showing; a more complete picture of the film's reception is expected to emerge over the next several days as it reaches a larger theatre audience.