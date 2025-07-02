- Home
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s show to feature UAE’s viral AI doll Habubu? Details inside
Bigg Boss 19 may introduce UAE’s viral AI doll Habubu as a contestant, marking a groundbreaking moment in Indian reality TV and sparking buzz around tech-meets-entertainment innovation.
The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 is all set to return this August, and this time, it’s promising to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. While fans eagerly await the official contestant list, a new buzz is creating waves online — the show might just feature its first-ever non-human housemate!
According to a recent India Forums report, Bigg Boss 19 could welcome Habubu, an interactive AI robot doll from the UAE, as one of its 17 contestants. If confirmed, this would be the first time an artificial intelligence-powered entity enters the Indian reality TV space — marking a groundbreaking moment in television history.
Who is Habubu? The Viral AI Doll Taking the Internet by Storm
Habubu isn’t your average robotic creation. Developed in the UAE, she’s gained massive popularity on social media for her incredibly human-like features, emotional responsiveness, and ability to communicate in seven languages, including Hindi. With expressive eyes, lifelike movement, and the ability to understand and react to social cues, Habubu is far more than a toy — she’s being positioned as a cultural phenomenon.
Managed by the International Federation for Cultural Management (IFCM) — the same UAE-based agency that represented Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik — Habubu is expected to be specially reprogrammed to suit the high-voltage drama of the Bigg Boss house.
A Game-Changing Twist for Reality TV?
While there is no official confirmation from the makers of Bigg Boss, fans are already excited at the idea of a non-human contestant. If true, Habubu’s inclusion could change the dynamics of the game and open up a whole new conversation about the merging of technology and entertainment.
One thing is certain: Bigg Boss 19 is ready to push boundaries like never before.