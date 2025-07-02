Image Credit : X

The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 is all set to return this August, and this time, it’s promising to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. While fans eagerly await the official contestant list, a new buzz is creating waves online — the show might just feature its first-ever non-human housemate!

According to a recent India Forums report, Bigg Boss 19 could welcome Habubu, an interactive AI robot doll from the UAE, as one of its 17 contestants. If confirmed, this would be the first time an artificial intelligence-powered entity enters the Indian reality TV space — marking a groundbreaking moment in television history.