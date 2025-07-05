Salman Khan has shared the motion poster for 'Battle of Galwan'. The new look of Salman, popularly known as Bhaijaan among fans, has been revealed. The film is based on the clash in the Galwan Valley.

Exciting news for fans awaiting Salman Khan's new film. Salman, popularly known as Bhaijaan among fans, has shared the motion poster of his upcoming movie 'Battle of Galwan' on social media. His look is also visible in it. The superstar hasn't written anything with the film's poster, just hashtagged Galwan Valley. For the past few months, there were constant discussions that Salman is doing director Apoorva Lakhia's next action drama film, based on the clash in Galwan Valley. Now it has been confirmed.

What is Salman Khan's look in Battle Of Galwan?

Salman Khan is seen in a very intense look in the upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan'. He has a mustache on his face and anger is visible in his eyes. Serious injury marks and bleeding are visible from his forehead to under his eyes and cheeks. Something like a stick wrapped with barbed wire is visible in his hands. Salman's look is being liked a lot by his fans and they are not tired of praising him on social media.

Fans go crazy seeing the first look of Salman Khan's new film

Seeing the first look from Salman Khan's new film, the craze of his fans is worth seeing. For instance, a user has written in the comment box, "The storm of Bhaijaan has arrived." Another user's comment is, "Megastar Salman Khan is ready for a big comeback with 'Galwan'." One user wrote, "Oh my god. May the box office find peace." One user's comment is, "Now there will be a comeback...Galwan." One user wrote, "Bhai is back."

What is the Galwan Valley clash?

In 2020, there was a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Leh Ladakh. This clash took place on June 15, in which people on both sides were badly injured. According to reports, Salman Khan will be seen in the role of Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, who led the 16th Bihar Regiment, who died in the Galwan Valley clash. He was the first Indian Army officer to be martyred against the PLA after 1967. The story of Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu's bravery is recorded in Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book 'India's Most Fearless 3', on which Salman Khan's next film is being made.