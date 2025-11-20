Sandalwood actress Rachita Ram sneaks into Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe 2025 wearing a lion mask, enjoying the groundnut fair unnoticed. Fans praised her clever disguise as she shared photos and videos on Instagram.

It is no secret that celebrities often find it difficult to step out and enjoy public spaces like ordinary people. Wherever they go, fans and onlookers swarm them, making it nearly impossible to shop, visit fairs, or even enjoy casual outings. To maintain their privacy, celebrities often come up with creative ways to blend in with the crowd. From wearing masks and sunglasses to using elaborate disguises, these small measures allow them to enjoy normal experiences without attracting attention.

Recently, Sandalwood actress Rachita Ram, popularly known as the Dimple Queen, put this strategy into practice while visiting the Kadalekai Parishe in Basavanagudi. The five-day annual peanut fair, attended by lakhs of people, saw Rachita enjoying herself, ensuring that nobody recognised her during her visit.

Rachita Ram Relives The Fair After 18 Years

The Kadalekai Parishe is one of Basavanagudi’s most bustling and vibrant festivals, famed for its wide variety of peanuts, traditional street shopping, and festive atmosphere. Locals and tourists alike flock to the fair to savour street food, shop for unique items, and soak in the lively environment. While such events naturally attract celebrities, the intense public attention often discourages them from attending openly.

Rachita Ram, however, decided to relive the experience after 18 years. Donning a lion mask, she mingled with the crowd, taking advantage of the fact that many fairgoers also wear masks and festive costumes. Her clever disguise ensured she could enjoy the fair without drawing any attention, allowing her to experience the celebrations just like any other visitor.

Actress Shares Her Fun Experience On Instagram

Rachita Ram documented her visit on Instagram, sharing videos and photos of her time at the fair. She could be seen talking and moving around in her orange lion mask, accompanied by a few boys also in masks.

She wrote in her post:

"Namaskara!!!!! Ivathu nanna cinema Criminal event muguskondu #kadalekaayiparishe ge hogidu hege!! Yestu maja madidini gotta! Big love to my boys for being there—blessed to have this team."

The photos captured her interacting happily with her team and soaking in the festive spirit, all while remaining unrecognised by the crowd.

Fans Applaud Her Clever Disguise

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with praise for her inventive approach. Many lamented that they had missed seeing her in person, while others admired her strategy, calling it a “criminally clever idea.”

Currently, Rachita Ram is signed on for the film Criminal, where she will star alongside Dhruva Sarja. The movie, inspired by a true incident from Haveri, marks the reunion of Rachita and Dhruva on screen after eight years, exciting fans eager to see the duo together again.