Bengaluru Comes Alive for Kadalekai Parishe 2025
Bengaluru comes alive as the historic Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe, one of the city’s oldest and most cherished traditional fairs, opens its doors for 2025. Held annually on the last Monday of the Kartika month, the festival attracts thousands of devotees, farmers, traders, and tourists from across Karnataka as well as neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
The event began with a special abhisheka at the Dodda Basavanna Temple, infusing the streets with a spiritual aura. Central to the festival are the heaps of freshly harvested groundnuts, which are displayed throughout Basavanagudi, evoking nostalgia and offering visitors a glimpse into a centuries-old agricultural and cultural tradition.
Festival Extended to Five Days for the First Time
Breaking away from the long-standing two-day format, this year’s Kadalekai Parishe has been extended to five days, running until 21 November. The extension aims to manage the overwhelming footfall more efficiently, giving visitors, traders, and farmers additional time to partake in the festivities.
Many families consider the festival an annual tradition that combines devotion, community bonding, and a celebration of agriculture.
A Plastic-Free Festival for a Greener Bengaluru
The 2025 edition places a strong emphasis on sustainability, with organisers declaring it a plastic-free event. This initiative is in line with Bengaluru’s broader goals for environmental conservation and ensures a cleaner, safer experience for attendees.
Basavanagudi’s streets are adorned with vibrant lights, floral decorations, and colourful banners, while vendors enthusiastically showcase piles of roasted and raw groundnuts. Farmers are optimistic that the extended schedule will provide a significant boost to their sales this year.
Temples Adorned, Streets Bustling with Energy
The Dodda Basavanna and Doddaganapati temples, central to the Kadlekai Parishe, have been beautifully decorated with floral arrangements and illuminated with lights, adding to the festive charm. Devotees and tourists throng the streets, enjoying the lively atmosphere and immersing themselves in the cultural vibrancy of the fair.
Cultural Programmes to Enliven the Evenings
Beyond the groundnut stalls, the Kadlekai Parishe is celebrated for its rich cultural offerings. This year, a variety of events will light up the evenings:
- Teppotsava at Kempambudhi Lake – 17 November, 6 pm.
- Music Evenings, Comedy Shows, and Bharatanatyam Performances – Three-day series at Bugle Rock Park starting from 6 pm.
With its blend of tradition, devotion, agriculture, and entertainment, the 2025 Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe promises a memorable experience for all who visit, continuing a legacy that has thrived for generations.