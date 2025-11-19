Image Credit : @MCKILUMINATI69/X

Bengaluru comes alive as the historic Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe, one of the city’s oldest and most cherished traditional fairs, opens its doors for 2025. Held annually on the last Monday of the Kartika month, the festival attracts thousands of devotees, farmers, traders, and tourists from across Karnataka as well as neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The event began with a special abhisheka at the Dodda Basavanna Temple, infusing the streets with a spiritual aura. Central to the festival are the heaps of freshly harvested groundnuts, which are displayed throughout Basavanagudi, evoking nostalgia and offering visitors a glimpse into a centuries-old agricultural and cultural tradition.