    BARBIECORE : Pregnant Rihanna flaunts baby bump in pink outfit

    Recently, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were seen going out on a special date. Everything you need to know about it is provided here.


     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 7:19 PM IST

    After welcoming their first kid, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are anticipated to have another child. The Oscar-nominated singer delicately rubbed her belly to announce her pregnancy during the Super Bowl 2023 headlining performance. Her representatives soon announced the second pregnancy. Prior to the birth of their second kid, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are frequently photographed having fun, whether it be on vacation or on romantic outings. The couple was recently seen going out on a special date night. Everything you need to know about it is provided here.

    Prior to the birth of their second kid, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are frequently photographed having fun, whether it be on vacation or on romantic outings. The couple was recently seen going out on a special date night. Everything you need to know about it is provided here. Rihanna went on a date with A$AP Rocky at her preferred eatery, Giorgio Baldi, on Friday. She wore a pink crop top and matching drawstring trousers to show off her naked baby belly. Instead of wearing stilettos, she chose a pair of white trainers. The singer from the band The Diamonds accessorised her look with a tiered diamond chain and circle spectacles with beading. She chose a nude gloss with a natural makeup appearance.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

    An informant informed Heat Magazine earlier this week that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky desire a large family and are preparing for the next child. Yes, they are set to have their second child in the span of just two years, but the source claimed that they are already planning for the next one and chuckling about being surrounded by a large family as they age together. Ten is the magic number, according to both of them, for the ideal brood.

    The insider also claimed that Rihanna had previously expressed a desire for three to four children, but that after the birth of RZA Athelston Mayers, she had changed her mind. She now desires two children instead of one.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 7:19 PM IST
