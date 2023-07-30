Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: All you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show

    Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' to start from this date, time and which show it is replaced by and more. All details you will find here
     

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 All you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan popular game show RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    Kaun Banega Ka Crorepati, known as one of the biggest reality shows of Indian Television, is coming with its new season, and we can't keep calm about it. After the stupendous success of KBC 14, fans have been eagerly waiting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 and it looks like the wait is about to end. After creating immense buzz and excitement with an impressive promo featuring host Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is set to launch in August.

    According to media reports, the show will premiere around the 76th Independence Day. As per a tweet shared by Gossips TV, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 aka KBC 15 will be going on air on August 14 at 9 pm.

    Also Read: BRO star Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for damaging theatre screen and 'milk abhishekham'

    Since Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 was announced, there have been speculations about which show will be getting axed to make for Amitabh Bachchan's show. There have been speculations that either Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali starrer 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' or Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will be going off air soon. The media reports suggest that KBC 15 will replace either Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum or Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made in this regard.

    It was reported that 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe' Hum will not be going off air. "Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is not going off air anytime soon. The numbers are low, but the makers are confident that the show will pick pace after the wedding track. However, it is confirmed that the show will make way for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 when Amitabh Bachchan returns to the small screen. It will most probably get a new time slot. The channel is yet to decide the same.

    Also Read: 'OMG 2' to 'Heart of Stone': Exciting new OTT and Theatre releases this August

    Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will have a new theme this season. Big B also emphasised in the promo, "Gyaan se aur shaan se badalte rehna hi badhte rehne ka naam hai. Badal raha hai desh, badal raha hai Kaun Banega Crorepati". Interestingly registration for the show had begun in April this year and there are reports that KBC 15 will be 'bigger, better and grander'. 
     

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal refers Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as 'reals stars'; compares cuurent stardom to 'fast food' ADC

    Vicky Kaushal refers Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as 'reals stars'; compares cuurent stardom to 'fast food'

    BRO star Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for damaging theatre screen and 'milk abhishekham' RBA

    BRO star Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for damaging theatre screen and 'milk abhishekham'

    Made In Heaven Season 2: Meet the beautiful brides - Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte and Shibani Dandekar ADCC

    Made In Heaven Season 2: Meet the beautiful brides - Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte and Shibani Dandekar

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh movie garners Rs 25 cr

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh movie garners Rs 25 cr

    'OMG 2' to 'Heart of Stone': Exciting new OTT and Theatre releases this August MSW

    'OMG 2' to 'Heart of Stone': Exciting new OTT and Theatre releases this August

    Recent Stories

    India vs WI 2023: I'm a turtle right now, not rabbit: Hardik Pandya on bowling workload management snt

    India vs WI 2023: I'm a turtle right now, not rabbit: Hardik Pandya on bowling workload management

    football FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Morocco creates history with stunning 1-0 win over South Korea snt

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Morocco creates history with stunning 1-0 win over South Korea

    WATCH Video of MS Dhoni enjoying a nap on flight goes viral; internet flags privacy concerns snt

    WATCH: Video of MS Dhoni enjoying a nap on flight goes viral; internet flags privacy concerns

    Vicky Kaushal refers Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as 'reals stars'; compares cuurent stardom to 'fast food' ADC

    Vicky Kaushal refers Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as 'reals stars'; compares cuurent stardom to 'fast food'

    BRO star Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for damaging theatre screen and 'milk abhishekham' RBA

    BRO star Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for damaging theatre screen and 'milk abhishekham'

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon