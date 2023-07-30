Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: All you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' to start from this date, time and which show it is replaced by and more. All details you will find here

Kaun Banega Ka Crorepati, known as one of the biggest reality shows of Indian Television, is coming with its new season, and we can't keep calm about it. After the stupendous success of KBC 14, fans have been eagerly waiting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 and it looks like the wait is about to end. After creating immense buzz and excitement with an impressive promo featuring host Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is set to launch in August.

According to media reports, the show will premiere around the 76th Independence Day. As per a tweet shared by Gossips TV, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 aka KBC 15 will be going on air on August 14 at 9 pm.

Since Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 was announced, there have been speculations about which show will be getting axed to make for Amitabh Bachchan's show. There have been speculations that either Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali starrer 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' or Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will be going off air soon. The media reports suggest that KBC 15 will replace either Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum or Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made in this regard.

It was reported that 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe' Hum will not be going off air. "Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is not going off air anytime soon. The numbers are low, but the makers are confident that the show will pick pace after the wedding track. However, it is confirmed that the show will make way for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 when Amitabh Bachchan returns to the small screen. It will most probably get a new time slot. The channel is yet to decide the same.

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will have a new theme this season. Big B also emphasised in the promo, "Gyaan se aur shaan se badalte rehna hi badhte rehne ka naam hai. Badal raha hai desh, badal raha hai Kaun Banega Crorepati". Interestingly registration for the show had begun in April this year and there are reports that KBC 15 will be 'bigger, better and grander'.

