Barbie’s DreamHouse on Airbnb: Experience Malibu girl life for FREE?

As the days get closer for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ to come out, we have much exciting news. Barbie’s Dreamhouse is on Airbnb for people to have a Malibu stay and just in time for release. Check out the details. By Mahalekshmi

'Summer days are breezy, We can take it easy. At the Dreamhouse,' if you need a lesson in marketing and promotions, take a page out of the ‘Barbie’ team. With the much-anticipated release of the movie closing in, we have news that Ken has listed his room in the incredible and iconic, all-pink real-life Barbie DreamHouse in Malibu, California, for up to two guests and for each to enjoy two individual one-night stays on July 21 and July 22, 2023.

Anyone can put in a request to book Ken's room in the DreamHouse on Airbnb starting from Monday July 17, at 10.30 pm IST. This is a must-experience for all the Barbie lovers and everyone who loves everything pink!

You could enjoy all the rollerblading, be excited at the chance to fiddle through Ken's clothing and wardrobe, take a groove on the outdoor disco dance floor, enjoy the hot tub and the infinity pool, all the while taking in the gorgeous Pacific Ocean view in the big and all-pink Barbie’s DreamHouse that Ken has renovated beautifully.

How to Book?

Beginning July 17, 10 a.m. Pacific Time, 10.30 pm Indian Standard Time, anyone can reserve Ken's room in the Barbie Dreamhouse at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. The two winners can live out their Barbie fairytale fantasies for free by booking two separate one-night stays on July 21 and 22. However, guests are required to make their own travel arrangements to and from Malibu.

Barbie’s DreamHouse

Barbie's DreamHouse was available for rent on Airbnb in 2019 at the price of $60 (Rs 5,000) per night before it underwent renovations. This was done in recognition of the renowned doll's 60th birthday. The American toy firm Mattel, Inc. released the first Barbie doll in 1959. The first Barbie's Dreamhouse, a foldable cardboard ranch home, was released by Mattel in 1962.

Since then, Barbie's DreamHouse has changed over the course of more than 60 years while remaining relevant with forever changing trends of fashion. The dreamhouse that served as Barbie's first bachelorette pad had a room with modernist furniture and books, but no kitchen. It wasn't even pink. This shows that Barbie was an independent woman who possessed land during a time when banks would turn down mortgage applications from single women. This home wasn't constructed with women's domestic responsibilities in mind.

After the Equal Credit Opportunity Act was implemented in 1974, which outlawed discrimination in credit based on sex and marital status, Barbie's house received yet another renovation.

The Greta Gerwig directorial ‘Barbie’ comes out in theatres on July 21,2023.