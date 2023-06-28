Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for all Mammootty fans: Amal Neerad shares Mammookka's look as 'Bilal John Kurishingal'

    Director Amal Neerad shared a video on his social media pages, hinting at the sequel of his Malayalam action-thriller Big B, released in 2007. The upcoming film, which could be titled Bilal, will feature Mammootty in the lead once again. 

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 8:09 AM IST

    Malayalam movie, 'Bilal' has garnered much fan engagement after director Amal Neerad shared a video on his social media pages revealing Mammootty's look as Bilal John Kurishingal. Amal announced the sequel to his breakthrough film 'Big B' in 2017. Fans have waited long enough for more developments since then. The 71-year-old actor, dressed in a three-piece tuxedo, looks smart as always. “Mammootty is Bilal. An Amal Neerad film,” read the text. 

    Rajeev Gopal, who also developed the 'Big B' title visuals, created Neerad's video showcasing Mammootty's renowned figure. The filmmaker added beside the video, "Thank you so much, dear Rajeev Gopal, who worked on the title graphics of Big B and is one of the greatest technicians I have ever collaborated with (sic)."

    Neerad's video is a 38-second short that opens with extreme imagery of firearms, skulls, lion heads, and robots. The video switches to a close-up of Mammmooty, who looks to be much younger. With his gorgeous hairdo, the 71-year-old actor exudes brilliance and charm. He wears a three-piece suit and has a beard and moustache. The music 'Bheeshma Parvam' from the 2022 blockbuster is playing in the backdrop. It strengthens the already cinematic video.

    Ranjith's 2004 film Black began Amal Neerad and Mammootty's cinematic collaboration. While Amal was the film's cinematographer, the megastar played the starring role. Big B, starring Mammootty, was Amal's directorial debut in 2007. Last year, the couple collaborated once more for Bheeshma Parvam, which became one of Malayalam cinema's biggest successes of the year.

