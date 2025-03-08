(PHOTOS) Sonakshi Sinha shares UNSEEN BTS pictures from 'Lootera' set as film gets re-released

Lootera (2013), directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, has been re-released in theatres on March 7. Sonakshi Sinha shares UNSEEN BTS pictures of the masterpiece

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 6:24 PM IST

The 2013 film Lootera, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, has been re-released in theatres across India on March 7. Hailed as a cult masterpiece, the film continues to be cherished by cinema lovers for its evocative storytelling, stunning cinematography, and compelling performances. To celebrate the occasion, Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, offering fans a nostalgic glimpse into the making of the film

article_image2

Sonakshi Sinha’s Throwback Tribute

Sonakshi posted candid moments from the set on social media, including a clapperboard shot, images featuring director Vikramaditya Motwane, and pictures with Ranveer Singh. Among the shared photos was a group picture with Motwane’s wife, Ishika Mohan, and another capturing young fans visiting the set. Reflecting on her experience, she expressed her fondness for the memories and engaged with fans by asking about their favorite aspects of the film


article_image3

Inspired by O. Henry’s short story The Last Leaf, Lootera is set in the 1950s and narrates a poignant love story intertwined with betrayal. Ranveer Singh portrayed Varun Shrivastava, a man who arrives at Pakhi Roy Choudhury’s household under false pretenses, only to fall in love with her. Sonakshi Sinha’s character, Pakhi, is an aspiring writer and the daughter of a wealthy landlord. The film’s breathtaking cinematography, shot across picturesque locations in Bengal and snowy landscapes, along with its evocative music, contributed to its lasting impact

article_image4

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and is currently working with Farhan Akhtar on Don 3

article_image5

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha’s latest projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi on Netflix and Kakuda on Zee5

