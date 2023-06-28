Blind Teaser OUT: Witness Sonam Kapoor being visually impaired police officer in actioner-thriller

After a four-year sabbatical from acting, Sonam Kapoor is making her comeback in bollywood with the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Blind, which is an official Hindi adaptation of a classic Korean film of the same name that came out in 2011.

Sonam Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress who has given impressive performances in films like Neerja, Khoobsurat, Raanjhanaa, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi 6, Saanwariya, Bewakoofiyan, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga, Veere Di Wedding. She last shared screen space with noted South superstar Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. After a four-year acting hiatus, Sonam Kapoor is ready to make audiences fall in love with her fine acting chops in the much-awaited action-thriller film Blind. The teaser look has left audiences and netizens thrilled to see the film which will be streaming on Jio Cinema on July 7. The teaser has blended action, suspense, drama, a compelling storyline and a brilliant performance by Sonam Kapoor of which the glimpses are really impactful.

Sonam Kapoor is all geared up and ready to make her comeback to films with Shome Makhija’s Blind. It will be her first film since giving birth to her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August 2022. The film is all set to stream on Jio Cinema from July 7. The makers recently unveiled an intriguing teaser of the same.

A rousing tale of strength and perseverance, Blind promises to bring to screens a compelling story about a phenomenal central character who triumphs over seemingly unconquerable challenges. After outstanding performances in movies like Neerja and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga and embracing motherhood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja makes a strong and roaring comeback to bollywood, leaving the audiences and fans excited to witness her performance in Blind.

In the video, Sonam Kapoor essays the role of a visually impaired police officer on a mission to track a serial killer. Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film with the same title. It revolves around a blind police officer in for a cat-and-mouse chase game as she is assigned to find a serial killer.

The filming and shooting of the movie took place in various locations like Glasgow, Scotland and got completed in February 2021. The highly anticipated film boasts an impressive ensemble cast like Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

With its teaser being out, Blind will offer viewers an enthralling cinematic treat. Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production, Blind will premiere on July 7 only on Jio Cinema. Stay tuned for more updates.

