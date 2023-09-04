Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ishaan Khatter finds love again in new model after breakup with Ananya Panday? Here's what we know

    Ishaan Khatter allegedly began dating Malaysian model Chandni Bainz in June of this year.
     

    Ishaan Khatter finds love again in new model after breakup with Ananya Panday? Here's what we know
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    Ishaan Khatter is allegedly dating Malaysian beauty Chandni Bainz, if an E-Times article is to be believed. The entertainment portal cited a person who stated, "They are pretty serious about each other. Chandni has even been introduced to his close friends by him. Ishaan and Chandni allegedly began dating in June of this year. Ishaan was seen riding a bike with an unknown girl earlier this year. It is now being claimed that it was Chandni, despite the fact that her helmet obscured her face. Chandni Bainz was born in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur. She appeared in the Singaporean television drama My Mother's Story. Not only that, but she also appeared in the Malaysian TV programme Ghaib. Chandni is presently employed as a model in India. Chandni desires to act in Hindi films, according to the entertainment portal.

    A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

    Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter previously dated. Although they never publicly acknowledged their relationship, the two were said to have been dating for a while. The actors, however, split up in 2022. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya are allegedly dating right now. Ishaan Khatter was most recently spotted on the job in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. The "Beyond the Clouds" actor recently finished filming "Pippa," a brave tank battle movie that highlights the courage of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (played by Khatter), a former member of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front with his siblings during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. Additionally, he'll shortly make his Hollywood debut with 'The Perfect Couple'

