Pant’s primary residence is in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, where he grew up and still spends much of his time with his family. The house sits in the cantonment area and is considered a modest yet comfortable family home.

Rishabh Pant owns property worth around Rs 3 crore, according to sources. His Delhi property in Uttam Nagar costs roughly Rs 3 crore, while his Roorkee residence is valued at around Rs 1 crore.