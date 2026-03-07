Rapper Badshah has apologised for his song 'Tateeree' after backlash, stating he's a 'proud Haryanvi' and never intended to hurt sentiments. An FIR has been registered against him, and police are seeking his arrest and have issued a Look Out Circular.

Badshah Breaks Silence on 'Tateeree' Controversy

Rapper-singer Badshah has finally broken his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding his latest song 'Tateeree', saying that he never had any intention to hurt people of Haryana through his lyrics. Responding to the growing backlash, Badshah, in an Instagram video, said, "My song 'Tateeree' has been released and I have seen that its lyrics and visual representation have hurt many people, especially the sentiments of my own people from Haryana."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Highlighting his family roots in Haryana, Badshah continued, "Main khud Haryana se hoon. Jo log mujhe jaante hai, who jaante hai ki meri boli, mera khan-paan, mera rehen-sehen, meri pehchaan Haryana se hai. Main ek proud Haryanvi hoon. Mera kabhi aisa koi iraada nahi tha ki main Haryana ke kisi bachon, kisi aurat ke bare mei aise baat kahun. (I am from Haryana. Those who know me, they know that my language, my food, my lifestyle, my identity is from Haryana. I am a very proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention to talk "such things" about any child, woman of Haryana)."

The rapper spoke about his music genre, explaining how the hip-hop lyrics are often targeted toward competitors and not any child or woman. "I am from the hip-hop genre, where lyrics often show the competition, and the competition is for them. This was never for any woman or child, nor will I ever do this. I have always tried to take Haryana's culture and language as far as I can, as far as I can take it," he said.

'Forgive Me,' Rapper Urges

He concluded the video by apologising for hurting people's sentiments. "I hope that you will consider me as a son of Haryana, as your own son, and forgive me," Badshah said.

FIR Lodged, Police Action Initiated

Badshah recently found himself in the middle of a controversy over his latest song 'Tateeree'. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, and a process has also been initiated to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

आपत्तिजनक गीत “Tateeree” मामले में हरियाणा पुलिस की सख्त कार्रवाई। गायक आदित्य प्रतिक सिंह सिसोदिया उर्फ बादशाह के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज। आरोपी के खिलाफ Look Out Circular (LOC) जारी कराने की प्रक्रिया शुरू, पुलिस के समक्ष पेश होने के लिए नोटिस जारी। गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस टीमें लगातार… — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) March 7, 2026

A notice has also been issued, asking Badshah to appear before the police, while teams have been continuously carrying out raids to arrest him, the police confirmed in a tweet. (ANI)