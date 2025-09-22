A scene from Aryan Khan's directorial series 'The Bads of Bollywood' has sparked a new controversy, which appears to criticize former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

One incident in this series has caught attention. The first episode of the series mentioned an incident from Aryan Khan's personal life. Based on the first part of 'The Bads of Bollywood', Aryan Khan has criticized former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who arrested him in a drug case in 2021. A scene from Aryan Khan's series is going viral on social media. An actor named Lakshya, who plays a lead role in the show, goes to a party. A character resembling Sameer Wankhede is shown in the series. This character makes an entry in a police van and raids the party. Moreover, he is seen chanting 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Sameer Wankhede chants 'Satyamev Jayate'

Sameer Wankhede is seen chanting 'Satyamev Jayate'. The case had gained massive attention at the time due to Aryan Khan's arrest in the drug case. Now, Sameer Wankhede is being trolled after this scene. His wife, actress Kranti Redkar, has expressed her opinion on the matter.

What did Kranti Redkar say in her post?

In the post, Kranti Redkar talks about her husband, Sameer. She shared a video of Sameer speaking at an event. The event he attended was about an anti-drug campaign. In this video, Sameer is explaining how bad and harmful drugs are.

What does Kranti write in the caption?

"Drug addiction is a serious problem, and mocking it or ignoring it is very dangerous... It is extremely important for every person in society to understand the seriousness of this issue to avoid major future consequences..." Kranti Redkar wrote in the caption.

She praised her husband

Kranti praised her husband this time. She writes, “Keep up the good work @swankhede.irs, your contribution to society is immense, and we are all very proud of you. You could spend your weekends having fun, on vacation, but you choose to organize anti-drug awareness lectures and events. We all stand with you and your movement...”