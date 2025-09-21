Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is earning praise. Sister Suhana Khan showed her support with a heartfelt post, sharing a childhood photo of Aryan with their father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan Khan, elder son of Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has taken the spotlight with his much-anticipated directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, now streaming on Netflix. The show is earning widespread praise for its gripping storyline, standout performances by Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, and Manoj Pahwa, and high-profile celebrity cameos.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Amid the buzz, Suhana Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate her brother’s success. Sharing an adorable throwback picture of Aryan with their father Shah Rukh Khan, she wrote, “Always been number 1,” offering a heartfelt shout-out to her big brother.

<br>In the nostalgic throwback photo, a young Aryan Khan is seen proudly holding a certificate and prize from a school event, posing alongside his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Suhana also shared recent pictures with Aryan from the Mumbai screening of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, showing her continued support for her brother's big moment.</p><p>Earlier, filmmaker Farah Khan also showered Aryan with praise. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she wrote: </p><blockquote><p>"My boy! The kindest, sweetest, most talented and hardworking director I’ve ever had the privilege to choreograph for… @aryan May the movie gods bless you with love and success for #TheBa*dsofBollywood. Love you!"</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div></blockquote><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/DOtZ6VKDG0n/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"><div><div><div> </div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div> </div><div> </div><div><div>View this post on Instagram</div></div><div> </div><div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DOtZ6VKDG0n/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)</a></p></div></blockquote><p><script src="https://www.instagram.com/embed.js"> <br>Bobby Deol praised Aryan Khan for his remarkable confidence and clarity as a first-time director, calling his level of conviction truly rare.</p><p>He highlighted Aryan’s maturity, saying, “The conviction he has as a director and his passion—almost an obsession in the best way—is extraordinary. I’ve never seen such a young director handle things with such seasoned experience. The way he’s brought every character to life is truly impressive. He’s crafted the entire show from start to finish. Hats off to him.”</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>Bobby also appreciated Aryan on a personal level, adding, “He’s just incredible—not only as a filmmaker but as a human being. There are no words to describe how talented and kind he is. Shah Rukh and Gauri have raised their kids with so much love. They’re humble, well-mannered, and Aryan’s talent really shines through.”</p>