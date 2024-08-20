Kim Kardashian Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about SKIMS owner that YOU should know

Kim Kardashian's name is connected with pop culture, reality television shows and enterprise. While she has spent much of her life in the public glare, some interesting elements of her life remain unknown. Here are seven little-known facts about Kim Kardashian.

These lesser-known facts about Kim Kardashian provide insight into the multidimensional character of her life and work, exposing depths that extend beyond her public image. From her early days to her present endeavours, Kim has continued to impact and change the worlds of entertainment, fashion, and social activism.

Early Career as a Stylist and Closet Organizer: Kim Kardashian began her career as a stylist and closet organiser for celebrities. One of her most well-known customers, Paris Hilton was instrumental in bringing Kim to public attention. Kim's acute eye for fashion and organisational abilities paved the way for her eventual entry into the fashion business.

Co-Founder of DASH Boutique: Kim co-founded the fashion shop DASH in Calabasas, California, with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé in 2006. The business became a key component in the early seasons of the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." DASH helped the Kardashian sisters establish themselves as entrepreneurs and fashion influencers even before they founded their own companies.

First Paid Public Appearance: Kim Kardashian's first paid public appearance occurred at the inauguration of a Beverly Hills nightclub. She made $10,000 in only a few hours of labour. This event marked the start of her career as a paid celebrity, which she has subsequently mastered, charging far larger payments for appearances, sponsorships, and collaborations.

"Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" Mobile Game Success: Hollywood," debuted in 2014. The game, which allows users to live a virtual superstar lifestyle, was an unexpected success, generating more than $200 million in sales. This achievement demonstrated Kim's commercial savvy and ability to harness her digital popularity, resulting in a new revenue stream and increased brand reach.

Legal Aspirations: Despite not having a typical college degree, Kim has expressed a strong desire to pursue a profession in law. She began a four-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco legal firm in 2019 intending to pass the California bar test. Kim has stated a desire to work on criminal justice reform, something she has been passionate about for many years.

Three marriages: Many people are familiar with Kim Kardashian's high-profile marriage to rapper Kanye West, but few are aware that she has previously been married twice. Her first marriage was to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, when she was only 19. The pair was divorced in 2003. Her second marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries in 2011 lasted barely 72 days.

Armenian Heritage and Advocacy: Kim Kardashian is of Armenian origin, and she has utilised her platform to raise awareness of Armenian concerns, namely the Armenian Genocide. She has visited Armenia several times and has spoken out on the significance of recognising the genocide. Kim and her family travelled to Armenia in 2015 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, strengthening her connection to her roots.

