Thamma Box Office Collection Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Film Crosses 100 Crores
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 10: Thamma performed strongly at the box office in its first 9 days, earning an estimated ₹105.00 crore in India. Here is Thamma's 10th-day box office collection and occupancy
On Thursday, Oct 30, 2025, Thamma's occupancy was 6.35% (morning), 9.39% (afternoon), and 10.40% (evening). The total occupancy for the Hindi film was 8.71%.
10th Day Collection
Thamma earned ₹2.02 crore on its 10th day, an early estimate. The Ayushmann-Rashmika horror-comedy has crossed ₹107.02 Cr and is getting great audience feedback.
Opening Day Collection
So far, Thamma has earned about 2.02 crore in India on its tenth day. The Ayushmann and Rashmika film made 24 crore on its opening day.
Horror-Comedy Genre
The horror-comedy 'Thamma' is holding strong at the box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has successfully completed its first ten days in theaters.
Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan.