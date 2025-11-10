- Home
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 20: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s vampire comedy Thamma continues its steady box office run, collecting Rs. 1.60 crore on its third Sunday
Thamma Maintains Momentum in Week Three
The Aditya Sarpotdar-directed Thamma saw another solid weekend, adding Rs. 3.75 crore in its third weekend. The film’s third Sunday earnings stood at Rs. 1.60 crore, taking the overall total to Rs. 123 crore net in India. Despite a drop in collections after the festive opening, the movie has shown resilience at the ticket window.
Box Office Journey So Far
Released on Diwali 2025, Thamma opened to strong numbers with Rs. 23 crore on day one. The first week’s momentum helped it build a strong base, and even after facing competition, it sustained decently through the third weekend. The film’s mix of horror and comedy, along with star power, contributed to its steady performance.
Performance Compared to Stree
Interestingly, Thamma is now set to surpass the lifetime collection of Stree (Rs. 124 crore). While this marks a notable milestone, trade experts note that for a Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) title, expectations were higher given the franchise’s brand value.
Final Leg and What’s Next
As Thamma nears the end of its theatrical run, it is expected to wrap around Rs. 130 crore net before Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 hits theatres. The next MHCU film, Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda, will aim to revive the spark of this unique cinematic universe.