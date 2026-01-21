Ayushmann Khurrana shared a heartwarming video on Instagram to wish his wife, Tahira Kashyap, on her birthday. Calling her his 'soulmate', he compiled candid moments from their life, celebrating their strong and playful bond over the years.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has extended a heartfelt birthday wish to his "soulmate", wife Tahira Kashyap on Instagram. In a special post, Ayushmann curated candid glimpses from their personal lives, showing the couple's playful bond that grew only stronger over the years. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the video, Ayushmann and Tahira could be seen celebrating festivals, enjoying vacations, dancing their hearts out, exploring new places, and much more. He also included snaps from their younger days before marriage, thus reflecting a perfect mix of romance and friendship in their bond.

"My girl who dances through life, makes us smile through stories in her head, and shows us how to live louder. Happy birthday to the fulcrum of our family!" the 'Thamma' star wrote in a message attached to the video. In his caption, he added, "Happy birthday my soulmate @tahirakashyap Umm." The post prompted warm wishes from many, including celebrities like Dia Mirza, Tisca Chopra, Neha Dhupia, and Ananya Panday.

Celebrating Their Journey

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008 and have two kids, a son Virajveer and a daughter Varushka. The couple recently celebrated 17 years of their marriage, when Tahira dedicated an adorable note for her husband, with a touch of her sense of humour, as she called it their "legal anniversary." Tahira shared two pictures on Instagram, one of which was a beautiful throwback from their wedding day. Along with the photos, she wrote, "Happy 'legal' Anniversary! We got legally married (as we called it) 17 years ago today! In this world of chaos and order, ups and downs, you are my constant, and it feels like you always have been, since lifetimes. You bring out the best in me, even in the worst of times -- something no one else could do, and perhaps no one else ever will. Umm, forever." View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

On the Professional Front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayushmann is enjoying the success of his recent film 'Thamma,' which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist, has been performing well at the box office since its Diwali release. (ANI)