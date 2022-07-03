Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Bader Shammas? Meet Lindsay Lohan's husband; actress celebrates birthday as married woman

    First Published Jul 3, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

    A few hours ago, Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to Bader Shammas and called herself "the luckiest woman in the world."

    The 36-year-old actress Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to a Dubai-based financier on social media. Alongside a photo of herself and Bader, Lindsay wrote on Instagram: "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday (sic)."
     

    In November of last year, the pair declared their engagement. According to People magazine and Entertainment Tonight, there was a wedding, but no information was provided.
     

    In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, a few years back, Lohan said she was unmarried and searching for "a clever businessman" and someone who doesn't like the spotlight. Shammas has a private Instagram account.
     

    The "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" actress and occasionally singer has recently finished filming a romantic comedy that will be available on Netflix later this year after overcoming some sobriety challenges.
     

    Following that, an actress's representative told Entertainment Tonight that the devoted pair had become lawfully wed. When the Mean Girls actress informed her social media fans about the engagement in November, Lindsay and Bader made the announcement.
    Also Read: Rocketry Day 2 BO Collection: R Madhavan's film see 100% jump in Saturday collection

    Who is Bader Shammas?
    Bader, an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, and the Parent Trap star's seven-year residence in Dubai was where they first met. Before Bader proposed, they had been dating for two years.

    Egor Tarabasov, a billionaire Russian, and Lindsay were previously engaged. However, they abruptly broke it up in 2016. He posted Lindsay's message on Twitter after hearing the news and knowing that his lady love had replied "yes." with equal glee.

    Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay Vs Ajith: Pongal 2023 will be big for fans; why? Read this

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalapathy Vijay Vs Ajith: Pongal 2023 will be big for fans; why? Read this RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay Vs Ajith: Pongal 2023 will be big for fans; why? Read this

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages Here is why drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages? Here’s why

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Prajakta Koli dances to 'Nach Punjaban' while hanging from 54th Floor - gps

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Prajakta Koli dances to ‘Nach Punjaban’ while hanging from 54th Floor

    Rajpal Yadav accused of cheating Indore police issues notice to the actor drb

    Rajpal Yadav accused of cheating, Indore police issues notice to the actor

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh RBA

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh

    Recent Stories

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 correction window shuts today; know how to make alterations - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 correction window shuts today; know how to make alterations

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction seals legislative party office snt

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction seals legislative party office

    Photos Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous pictures on Instagram go viral (Don't miss it) RBA

    Photos: Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous pictures on Instagram go viral (Don't miss it)

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: War of words erupts after 'bully' Nick Krygios stuns 4th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas snt

    Wimbledon 2022: War of words erupts after 'bully' Krygios stuns 4th seed Tsitsipas

    CBSE 10th Result 2022: CBSE board likely to declare result tomorrow; Know how to check via Digilocker, SMS - adt

    CBSE 10th Result 2022: CBSE board likely to declare result tomorrow; Know how to check via Digilocker, SMS

    Recent Videos

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon