Who is Bader Shammas? Meet Lindsay Lohan's husband; actress celebrates birthday as married woman

A few hours ago, Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to Bader Shammas and called herself "the luckiest woman in the world."

The 36-year-old actress Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to a Dubai-based financier on social media. Alongside a photo of herself and Bader, Lindsay wrote on Instagram: "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday (sic)."



In November of last year, the pair declared their engagement. According to People magazine and Entertainment Tonight, there was a wedding, but no information was provided.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, a few years back, Lohan said she was unmarried and searching for "a clever businessman" and someone who doesn't like the spotlight. Shammas has a private Instagram account.



The "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" actress and occasionally singer has recently finished filming a romantic comedy that will be available on Netflix later this year after overcoming some sobriety challenges.



Following that, an actress's representative told Entertainment Tonight that the devoted pair had become lawfully wed. When the Mean Girls actress informed her social media fans about the engagement in November, Lindsay and Bader made the announcement.

