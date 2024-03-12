Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Atif Aslam turns 41: 'Tere Bin' to 'Woh Lamhe', 7 best songs of the singer

    On March 12, singer Atif Aslam turns a year older, and here are seven popular tracks of the renowned singer that have been widely acclaimed by audiences.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Atif Aslam, a renowned Pakistani singer and actor, has delivered numerous hit songs throughout his career. While opinions on his best songs may vary, As the singer turns a year older, here are seven popular tracks by Atif Aslam that have been widely acclaimed by audiences.

    Tera Hone Laga Hoon

    From the Bollywood film "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani" (2009), this romantic ballad is known for its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics.

    Tere Sang Yaara

    Featured in the movie "Rustom" (2016), this romantic track showcases Atif Aslam's emotive vocals and has become a favorite among listeners.

    Jeene Laga Hoon

    Another romantic song from the Bollywood film "Ramaiya Vastavaiya" (2013), this melodious track captures the essence of falling in love and features Atif's signature style.

    Pehli Nazar Mein

    From the movie "Race" (2008), this romantic number became an instant hit with its catchy tune and Atif Aslam's mesmerizing voice.

    Tere Bin

    Originally featured in the Bollywood film "Bas Ek Pal" (2006), this soulful track showcases Atif Aslam's versatility and has remained popular over the years.

    Woh Lamhe

    From the Bollywood movie "Zeher" (2005), this hauntingly beautiful song is known for its poignant lyrics and Atif Aslam's soul-stirring rendition.

    Aadat

    Atif Aslam's breakthrough song with his band Jal, "Aadat" became a sensation upon its release in 2004. Its melancholic melody and powerful vocals made it a chart-topping hit.

    These are just a few examples of Atif Aslam's notable songs, and there are many more beloved tracks in his extensive discography.

