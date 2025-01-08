Honey Singh shares photo with Atif Aslam; calls him his 'Borderless brother' [PHOTO]

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently shared personal insights and moments on social media and in interviews. From calling Pakistani singer Atif Aslam his 'borderless brother' to praising Rhea Chakraborty as a “strong woman,” he also opened up about love, relationships, and navigating life in the limelight

article_image1
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 1:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 1:18 PM IST

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh referred to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam as his “borderless brother” in an Instagram post. He shared a picture of the two musicians together, emphasizing their shared bond despite national boundaries

article_image2

Last month, Honey Singh expressed admiration for actress Rhea Chakraborty in another Instagram post, calling her a “brave soul” and a “strong woman.” The post featured a picture of them posing together, with Rhea placing her arm around the rapper’s shoulder

article_image3

During a promotional interview with comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, and Aaditya Kulshreshth, Honey Singh revealed that he is currently in a relationship. He shared how navigating love in a glamorous environment is challenging, as it’s difficult to determine whether someone loves him for who he is or for his public persona

article_image4

Honey Singh also disclosed that he sometimes concealed his real identity from women he dated, to the extent that his team often struggled with which name to use on his boarding passes. This was part of his effort to find genuine connections

