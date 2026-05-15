The astrologer who predicted Vijay's chief ministership, Radhan Pandit Vetrivel, is back with another big claim. He now says Vijay will become India's Prime Minister, adding that his horoscope is just like Narendra Modi's.

After a long wait and many struggles, actor Vijay has finally taken charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. When he came to power, one name that got a lot of attention was astrologer Radhan Pandit Vetrivel. He had made several predictions about Vijay's entry into politics and his party TVK's victory, famously using the term "tsunami victory". After Vijay became CM, Radhan Pandit's appointment to a government post kicked up a storm, and it was later cancelled.

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Now, Radhan Pandit Vetrivel has a new prediction that's making waves on social media. He made the claim on the Tamil news channel, Thanthai TV. According to him, Vijay has a strong chance of becoming the Prime Minister of India. Radhan Pandit also claims that Vijay's horoscope is a "photocopy" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's horoscope. He says Vijay is "destined" to become the PM. He also added that for the next 30-40 years, Vijay will face no major political competition and will never see defeat.

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Ever since the interview video went viral, people have been flooding social media with reactions. Many are trolling him with sarcastic comments. However, some are also criticising him, saying, "Let Vijay govern in peace. Don't ruin his political future by saying such things."

On another note, the team behind Vijay's last film, 'Jananayakan', is getting ready for its release. Sources say the movie might hit theatres next month.