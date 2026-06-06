Varun Dhawan's new romantic comedy, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', had a strong opening day, collecting Rs 8.65 crore nett. The film surpassed pre-release expectations, a success attributed to a 50% ticket discount offer.

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Box Office Collection

Actor Varun Dhawan's latest release, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', has opened to a better-than-expected response at the box office on its first day in theatres. The romantic comedy, directed by David Dhawan, collected Rs 8.65 crore nett in India on Day 1, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing the film's opening day figures on X, Adarsh said that the movie benefitted significantly from the 50 per cent discount offer and performed better than pre-release expectations. "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai has opened to a better-than-expected response on Day 1, benefitting significantly from the 50% discount offer. Pre-release estimates had indicated an opening day collection in the vicinity of ₹ 7 cr to ₹ 7.5 cr range, but the film has comfortably surpassed those estimates," Adarsh wrote. #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai has opened to a better-than-expected response on Day 1, benefitting significantly from the 50% discount offer. Pre-release estimates had indicated an opening day collection in the vicinity of ₹ 7 cr to ₹ 7.5 cr range, but the film has comfortably… pic.twitter.com/DsQ4ilnWGl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2026

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Cast and Crew

The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The cast also includes Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi and Maniesh Paul in important roles. Actress Mouni Roy makes a special appearance in the film. Backed by producer Ramesh Taurani, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' released in theatres on June 5 and marks another collaboration between Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan. (ANI)