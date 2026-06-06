Director Buchi Babu Sana responds to backlash over his film 'Peddi' allegedly oversexualizing Janhvi Kapoor. He apologized, stating it was unintentional, and confirmed that the team will re-edit the controversial scenes based on audience feedback.

Director Buchi Babu Sana has responded to the ongoing criticism surrounding his recently released film Peddi, which has faced backlash on social media over allegations that it oversexualizes actress Janhvi Kapoor. While lead stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan have not publicly reacted to the controversy, Buchi Babu shared a statement on X addressing the concerns raised by viewers. The filmmaker said the team has taken the feedback seriously and will make changes to the portions that have drawn criticism.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Cinema should never make anyone uncomfortable'

Speaking about the concerns and stressing that cinema should never make anyone feel "uncomfortable" or "disrespected," Buchi Babu said, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously."

The director further said that it was never the intention of the makers to objectify any woman and offered an apology to those who felt hurt by the scenes in question. As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026 Expressing his respect for women and acknowledging the concerns raised by audiences, he wrote, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize."

Filmmakers to modify 'concerned portions'

Buchi Babu also confirmed that the team has decided to make changes after reviewing the feedback and modify the "concerned portions" of the film. He said filmmakers have a responsibility to stay mindful of changing audience expectations and sensitivities. "After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities," he wrote.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and co-produced by Ishan Saksena, Peddi was released in cinemas worldwide on June 4, 2026. (ANI)