Sanjay Dutt paid an emotional tribute to his late father, Sunil Dutt, on his birth anniversary. He shared a nostalgic photo, calling him his 'pillar of strength' and inspiration, sparking heartfelt responses from fans and the film fraternity.

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Saturday remembered his late father, veteran actor and politician Sunil Dutt, on his birth anniversary, sharing an emotional tribute on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt posted a nostalgic photograph of himself with his father and reflected on the deep bond they shared. In his message, the actor described Sunil Dutt as his "pillar of strength" and a constant source of inspiration. Sharing the post, Sanjay wrote, "Happy birthday dad, I love you and miss you everyday. You are and always be my pillar of strength and my inspiration." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Film Fraternity Pays Respects

The heartfelt tribute resonated with fans and members of the film fraternity, prompting an outpouring of messages in memory of the late icon. Among those who paid their respects were actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, both of whom shared emotional comments remembering Sunil Dutt. Paresh Ghelani, a close associate of the Dutt family, also posted a touching message. He wrote, "The mold that shaped a man like you seems to have ceased to exist. The world needs men of your character, strength, compassion, and integrity now more than ever. We miss you every day, Dad."

A Look at Sunil Dutt's Legacy

Widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most respected personalities, Sunil Dutt left an indelible mark on Indian cinema through memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Mother India, Waqt, Padosan and Sadhna. Beyond his contributions to cinema, he also played an important role in public service and politics, serving as a Member of Parliament from Mumbai North West for five consecutive terms.

Sunil Dutt's final screen appearance came in Munna Bhai MBBS, where he starred alongside his son Sanjay Dutt. The film continues to remain a favourite among audiences years after its release. (ANI)