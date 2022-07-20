Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati hospital; report

    Zubeen Garg has created music for Hindi, Bengali, and Assamese films. Ya Ali from the Bollywood film Gangster and "Dil Tu Hi Bataa" from Hrithik Roshan's "Krrish 3" are two of his most well-known songs.
     

    Assam's popular singer, actor and producer Zubeen Garg has been hospitalised after he fell down and became unconscious at a resort in Dibrugarh.

    Garg had complained of uneasiness on Tuesday night, and when his attendants were preparing to take him to the hospital, he fell and became unconscious. He was rushed to a private super speciality hospital where an MRI scan was done on Garg.

    He suffered no injury, and he had an epileptic fit, a senior specialist of the hospital, Rana Barua, said on Wednesday, July 20. Garg is currently normal, and a team of doctors from various departments are attending to him, Barua added.
            
    Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Dibrugarh deputy commissioner to ensure the "best possible medical treatment" for the singer. Sarma also directed Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to supervise the medical facilities being provided to the singer. If required, he may be brought to Guwahati or taken outside the state by an air ambulance for better treatment. 
            
    Garg shot to fame with the song 'Ya Ali' from the Emran Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Gangster', followed by several hits including 'Dil tu hi bataa' from Krrish 3. The 52-year-old singer has several solo albums to his credit, including 'Chandni Raat', 'Chanda', 'Sparsh' and others. He composed music for several films in Assamese, Bengali, Hindi and other languages of the state and is a popular singer of Bihu songs in Assam.

    Garg has also acted and directed in several films, among which 'Kanchanjunga', 'Mission China', 'Dinabandhu', 'Mon Jai' were super hits.
            
    He has a huge fan following in the state and patronises several fan clubs named after him, which are involved in several social and humanitarian activities. 

