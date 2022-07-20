Was Jacqueline Fernandez in contact with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar jail? Read this

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez talked about the beginning of her romance with con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline, the actress, admitted to ED officers that she was unaware that Sukesh was texting and contacting her from the Tihar jail.

After being called by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, problems for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez grew. Since then, the actress has received several summonses, and some of her intimate pictures with Sukesh went viral on social media and netizens were left shell-shocked.

According to a report, the couple's purported love affair started in January 2021 when Sukesh messaged her from within Tihar Jail. The entertainment blog asserts that although Jacqueline ignored Sukesh's messages at first, the actor was eventually reached by the actor's hairstylist.



According to reports, Chandrasekhar identified himself as a jeweller and the proprietor of a TV network. Additionally, he had claimed to be connected to Amit Shah, the home minister. According to ED sources quoted in the paper, Jacqueline claimed to investigators that she was unaware Chandrasekhar was texting and contacting her from inside of the jail.



“She claimed that he met her only twice while he was out of jail on parole. One of these meetings happened in Chennai. Whenever Fernandez would ask for a meeting, he would say he was stuck due to Covid restrictions. This was also the time when Covid struck and there was a lockdown. Then came the second wave (of the pandemic),” the ED source said.



The source further stated that Fernandez informed an ED employee that Chandrasekhar had been "implicated in a bogus case" after she read about him in the press.

For the uninitiated, Jacqueline has been called by the Enforcement Directorate on multiple occasions over the money laundering investigation. Earlier, Sukesh's attorney had also disclosed to the public their relationship to the media. Later, Jacqueline's team refuted any connection to Sukesh.