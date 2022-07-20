Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Non-bailable warrant against Amisha Patel in cheating case

    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Amisha Patel gets a non-bailable warrant in a 2017 cheating case; the actress is to appear at Moradabad Court on August 20. The case was registered by an event organisation company, Dream Vision, in 2017.

    Photo Courtesy: Amisha Patel's Instagram

    The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)of Moradabad has issued a non-bailable warrant against Bollywood actress Amisha Patel. The actress must appear in court in Moradabad on August 20 following the warrant. It had been five years since Amisha was sued in court. Dream Vision, a firm that organises events, filed the action in 2017.

    Photo Courtesy: Amisha Patel's Instagram

    The owner of the event management business Dream Vision, Pawan Kumar, charged Amisha Patel with failing to return Rs. 11 lakh. Amisha was requested to dance at a wedding in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, claims the complainant Pawan.

    Photo Courtesy: Amisha Patel's Instagram

    Amisha Patel requested an advance payment of Rs. 11 lakh, and Pawan agreed. Amisha arrived in Delhi after the wedding and requested an additional Rs. 2 lakh to get there. To do so, Pawan Kumar objected. The actress eventually returned without saying why she had declined.

    Photo Courtesy: Amisha Patel's Instagram

    Amisha allegedly failed to repay the sum of Rs. 11 lakh, according to Pawan Kumar. The complainant has also filed charges against Suresh Kumar, Rajkumar Goswami, and Ahmed Sharif, in addition to Patel. The actress is being tried by many provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The actress is facing charges under sections 120B, 406, 504, 420, and 506.

    Photo Courtesy: Amisha Patel's Instagram

    According to the complainant's attorney, "Summons have been sent by the court to Amisha and her colleagues." Amisha Patel must provide convincing justifications for her absence from court if she shows up on August 20. Also Read: Was Jennifer Garner aware of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding plans in advance?

    Photo Courtesy: Amisha Patel's Instagram

    Amisha has gone through hardships before. Due to check bounce situations, she was facing legal issues. A bailable warrant was issued against the actress by a Bhopal court last year. Additionally, Amisha Patel and her brother were the subjects of a cheating lawsuit that was filed. Also Read: Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Hit The First Case' sees decline in earrings

    Photo Courtesy: Amisha Patel's Instagram

    The High Court was also involved in the case when the court issued warrants for both of them. She will soon be featured in the follow-up to the hugely successful film Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    hollywood As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson drb

    As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby, Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next? RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect OTT Release Netflix or Prime here is where and when you can watch R Madhavan film drb

    Rocketry OTT Release: Netflix or Prime, here’s where and when you can watch R Madhavan’s film

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date sale of tickets begin drb

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date; sale of tickets, begin

    Tuesday box office report Hit The First Case Shabaash Mithu Thor Love And Thunder drb

    Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Hit The First Case' sees decline in earrings

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 4 to launch on August 10 Here s all about it gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 to launch on August 10; Here's all about it

    Ahead of The Grey Man release Avengers Russo Bros arrive in India drb

    Ahead of The Grey Man’s release, Avengers’ Russo Bros arrive in India

    S Dhanalakshmi, Aishwarya Babu fail dope test ahead of CWG Commonwealth Games 2022-ayh

    S Dhanalakshmi, Aishwarya Babu fail dope test ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022

    Delhi HC stays guidelines that ban restaurants from charging service charge - adt

    Delhi HC stays guidelines that ban restaurants from charging service charge

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter to marry her fitness coach? RBA

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter to marry her fitness coach?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon