Non-bailable warrant against Amisha Patel in cheating case

Bollywood actress Amisha Patel gets a non-bailable warrant in a 2017 cheating case; the actress is to appear at Moradabad Court on August 20. The case was registered by an event organisation company, Dream Vision, in 2017.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)of Moradabad has issued a non-bailable warrant against Bollywood actress Amisha Patel. The actress must appear in court in Moradabad on August 20 following the warrant. It had been five years since Amisha was sued in court. Dream Vision, a firm that organises events, filed the action in 2017.

The owner of the event management business Dream Vision, Pawan Kumar, charged Amisha Patel with failing to return Rs. 11 lakh. Amisha was requested to dance at a wedding in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, claims the complainant Pawan.

Amisha Patel requested an advance payment of Rs. 11 lakh, and Pawan agreed. Amisha arrived in Delhi after the wedding and requested an additional Rs. 2 lakh to get there. To do so, Pawan Kumar objected. The actress eventually returned without saying why she had declined.

Amisha allegedly failed to repay the sum of Rs. 11 lakh, according to Pawan Kumar. The complainant has also filed charges against Suresh Kumar, Rajkumar Goswami, and Ahmed Sharif, in addition to Patel. The actress is being tried by many provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The actress is facing charges under sections 120B, 406, 504, 420, and 506.

According to the complainant's attorney, "Summons have been sent by the court to Amisha and her colleagues." Amisha Patel must provide convincing justifications for her absence from court if she shows up on August 20.

Amisha has gone through hardships before. Due to check bounce situations, she was facing legal issues. A bailable warrant was issued against the actress by a Bhopal court last year. Additionally, Amisha Patel and her brother were the subjects of a cheating lawsuit that was filed.

