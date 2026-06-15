With Cocktail 2 generating buzz ahead of its release, fans are revisiting Kriti Sanon’s impressive filmography. From light-hearted rom-coms to intense dramas, the actress has consistently showcased her versatility through several memorable and impactful performances.

As the much-loved trailer for Cocktail 2 continues to dominate conversations across platforms, the spotlight has firmly shifted to her undeniable screen presence and refined portrayal of Ally. Far from a sudden transformation, this evolution is the result of a decade-long journey marked by deliberate choices, constant reinvention, and performances that have solidified her position as one of the most versatile actors of her generation. Ahead of the release of Cocktail 2, here is a look at the defining performances that showcase Kriti Sanon's remarkable growth and artistic range.

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1. Heropanti (2014)

Every journey needs a beginning, and Kriti Sanon's started with the blockbuster Heropanti. While the film was mounted as a commercial entertainer, she stood out with her effortless charm, confidence, and natural screen presence. Even in her debut, she displayed a poise that hinted at far greater potential.

2. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) –

Bareilly Ki Barfi marked a turning point in Sanon's career. As Bitti Mishra, a spirited and unconventional small-town girl, she delivered a performance filled with authenticity, humour, and vulnerability. Her impeccable comic timing and emotional depth earned widespread acclaim and established her as a serious performer.

3. Luka Chuppi (2019)

In Luka Chuppi, Sanon effortlessly balanced contemporary themes with mainstream entertainment. As Rashmi, she portrayed a confident, independent woman navigating modern relationships while remaining rooted in traditional values. The film further cemented her box office appeal.

4. Mimi (2021)

Mimi remains one of the most celebrated performances of Kriti Sanon's career and earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. Carrying the film almost entirely on her shoulders, she delivered a deeply emotional and transformative performance that showcased extraordinary maturity and range.

5. Bhediya (2022)

In Bhediya, Kriti Sanon brought intelligence, mystery, and charm to Dr. Anika. While the film blended horror, fantasy, and comedy, she ensured her character remained memorable and impactful. Her chemistry with Varun Dhawan and her ability to hold her own in a unique genre further highlighted her versatility.

6. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)

Playing SIFRA, an advanced humanoid robot, demanded exceptional control and precision. Sanon delivered a performance that was nuanced, charming, and technically impressive, successfully balancing robotic restraint with emotional appeal. It showcased an entirely new dimension of her acting ability.

7. Crew (2024)

Sharing screen space with stalwarts like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, Sanon more than held her own. Her sharp comic timing, confidence, and effortless glamour added immense value to the film, proving her ability to thrive in ensemble-driven commercial entertainers.

8. Do Patti (2024)

With Do Patti, released under her own production banner Blue Butterfly Films, Kriti Sanon embraced one of the most challenging double role of her career. Navigating a layered psychological narrative, she delivered a performance that was intense, complex, and far removed from conventional commercial cinema.

9. Tere Ishk Mein (2025)

In Aanand L. Rai's emotionally charged romantic drama, Sanon reached new heights of dramatic maturity. As Mukti Beniwal, she portrayed a character burdened by emotional scars, heartbreak, and internal conflict. The performance was widely appreciated for its rawness and emotional honesty.

10. Cocktail 2 (2026)

Scheduled to release in theatres on June 19, 2026, Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2 presents Kriti Sanon in what many are already calling her most sophisticated avatar yet. The film promises a mature exploration of modern relationships, and the response to the trailer has been overwhelmingly positive.

Audiences and industry insiders alike have been captivated by her magnetic screen presence, elevated fashion sensibilities, and commanding portrayal of Ally. Moving far beyond traditional Bollywood heroine archetypes, Kriti Sanon radiates confidence, elegance, and emotional maturity. Cocktail 2 has all the ingredients to become another milestone in her journey, one that further strengthens her standing as a performer who has successfully bridged commercial superstardom with artistic excellence. From Heropanti to Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon's journey is not simply about success. It is about evolution. With every role, she has challenged expectations, expanded her range, and continuously elevated her craft.