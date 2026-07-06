Arjun Rampal posted a heartwarming birthday message for his 'Dhurandhar' co-star Ranveer Singh, sharing a video with BTS glimpses from the film's set. Director Aditya Dhar also wished Singh, praising him as an artist and human being.

Actor Arjun Rampal has extended a heartwarming birthday post for his 'Dhurandhar' co-star Ranveer Singh, celebrating their bond that extends beyond the big screen. In an Instagram post, Rampal shared a video carousel with rare BTS glimpses from the sets of 'Dhurandhar' along with candid pictures and memorable scenes. "Happy Happy birthday Sher e, to more fabulous memories, performances, successes, love, ice baths, laughs, celebrations. Have a fabulous year ahead @ranveersingh big love and a huge hug. #happybirthdayranveersingh," the actor playfully wrote.

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About The Film 'Dhurandhar'

In Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' films, Arjun Rampal featured as Major Iqbal, a fictional Pakistani ISI mastermind linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, whereas Ranveer Singh essayed lead protagonist Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who infiltrates Pakistan's Lyari using the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

Ranveer also received a heartfelt birthday wish from director Aditya Dhar, who described his experience of working with Singh as both creatively transformative and personally meaningful.

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"Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me. I've always known you're an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist," a part of his post read.

Franchise Success and Cast Details

Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' is presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios. The film was released in India on December 5, 2025, and has since emerged as one of the biggest theatrical successes in Hindi cinema.

The film features a strong cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

The second instalment, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', was released in March 2026 and further amplified the franchise's global success. (ANI)