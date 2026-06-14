So, has the CBFC dropped a major hint by giving Cocktail 2 an 'A' certificate? Is this a first for Kriti Sanon in her 12-year career? And is Shahid Kapoor back with another A-rated film? With the release on June 19, everyone's talking!

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's new film Cocktail 2 is already creating a massive buzz. The movie is all set to hit theatres on June 19, and with advance bookings now open, the excitement among fans is at its peak. Amidst all this, a major piece of information about the film has come out. According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given 'Cocktail 2' an 'A' certificate. The film's runtime has also been revealed. What's really interesting is that this is the first adult-rated film in Kriti Sanon's entire career.

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CBFC Gives 'A' Certificate to Cocktail 2

Reports suggest that the Central Board of Film Certification has passed 'Cocktail 2' with an 'A' certificate. This means the film is meant only for adult audiences, i.e., those aged 18 and above. The film's runtime is said to be around 150 minutes, which is 2 hours and 30 minutes. It's an interesting detail because the original 'Cocktail', released in 2012, had a runtime of 146 minutes. So, the sequel will be about 4 minutes longer than the first part.

A First for Kriti Sanon's Career

'Cocktail 2' has become the first film in Kriti Sanon's 12-year-long career to receive an 'A' certificate. None of her previous Hindi films have fallen into this category, making this a unique milestone for her. For Shahid Kapoor, this is the fifth film in his career to get an 'A' certificate, after 'Kaminey', 'Udta Punjab', 'Kabir Singh', and 'O'Romeo'. What's special is that this is the first time two of Shahid's films have received an 'A' certificate back-to-back. As for Rashmika Mandanna, 'Cocktail 2' is her second Hindi film to get an 'A' rating, the first being the blockbuster 'Animal'.

The First Part Had a Strong Fan Following

The original 'Cocktail', which was released in 2012, starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the main roles. Homi Adajania directed the film, and it received a fantastic response from the audience. Now, with a new star cast, the makers are hoping to repeat that success. Speaking about the film recently, Shahid Kapoor said, "After a long time, I am playing a character that is very lovable, warm, and heart-touching."