Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Satluj', based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been leaked online. This follows its removal from Zee5 in India amid controversy. The platform has urged against piracy and is trying to restore the film.

Zee5's Response to Controversy and Removal

Diljit Dosanjh's much-discussed film 'Satluj' has been leaked online shortly after being removed from Zee5 in India. In view of pirated versions being circulated, the streaming platform has raised concerns and asked the audience not to support piracy. "We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours - don't support piracy. We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you," Zee5 wrote in a social media post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee 5 (@zee5)

The film, which was taken down from ZEE5 India until further notice as of July 5, had already been at the centre of sustained controversy since its release. In an official statement following the film's removal on Sunday, ZEE5 acknowledged the audience response and confirmed its temporary unavailability in India.

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"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform said.

Announcing the removal on Sunday, the platform stated, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Film's Restriction

Lead actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed the issue in a live Instagram video on Monday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Speaking to his viewers, the actor reflected on the sudden restriction of the film and the long journey behind its release, while expressing both disappointment and acceptance over the latest development.

In his live interaction, Diljit Dosanjh spoke candidly about the sequence of events leading up to the ban. He said, "My love and respect to all of you. What I had already expected is exactly what happened. I thought the film might get banned when offices open on Monday, but I didn't know it would happen as early as Sunday evening."

The True Story Behind 'Satluj'

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra from Punjab who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations. Khalra himself was 'disappeared' in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej river. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of the then-Punjab Police officials.

The Supreme Court in 1996 ordered the CBI probe in the case on a petition filed by Khalra's widow. The Central Bureau of Investigation found evidence that he was held at a police station in Tarn Taran and recommended the prosecution of nine Punjab police officials for his murder and kidnapping. A Patiala court in 2005 convicted six policemen while in 2007, the Punjab and Haryana High Court extended life imprisonment to four of the accused.The verdict was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011. (ANI)