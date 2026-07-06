The teaser for Kannada actor Ganesh's next film, 'Pinaka', has been released. The mythological fantasy, directed by Dhananjaya B, is said to unfold across two eras and might feature Ganesh in a double role. It is slated to release on October 2.

Kannada actor Ganesh will be next seen in the film 'Pinaka' which is helmed by choreographer-turned-director Dhananjaya B. The makers have released the teaser of the film. Produced under the banner of People Media Factory, the film is an upcoming mythological fantasy which "unfolds across two eras and centres on a guardian lineage," as per the synopsis of the film.

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The teaser introduces a divine kingdom which is at war, leading to the emergence of a warrior played by Ganesh. According to the glimpses, the movie is expected to feature Ganesh in a double role.

People Media Factory wrote, "the war of Dharma begins" while sharing the teaser on their X handle on Monday.

THE WAR FOR DHARMA BEGINS🔱#PeopleMediaFactory x #GoldenMegaStarGanesh's much-awaited magnum opus #PINAKATeaser OUT NOW💥 -- https://t.co/tITDJD3TU3#ಪಿನಾಕ #PINAKA IN CINEMAS OCTOBER 2nd❤️‍🔥 Golden Mega Star @Official_Ganesh@tweets_archana @vishwaprasadtg #KrithiPrasad… pic.twitter.com/GKgd1OO5QC — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) July 6, 2026

Crew and Release Date

The music of the movie is composed by Gowra Hari, while the cinematography is handled by Karm Chawla and Rama Maruti M. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 2.

About Actor Ganesh

As for Ganesh, the actor shot to fame with his film Mungaru Male in 2006, which performed well at the box office. He is also known for his movies like Gaalipata, Maleyali Jotheyali, Cheluvina Chittara, Krishna, Romeo, Shravani Subramanya, Zoom, Chamak, 99, Gaalipata 2, Triple Riding and Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. (ANI)