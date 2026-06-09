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Kriti Sanon Net Worth: Inside Cocktail 2 Star's Rs 100-Crore Empire, Hyphen Skincare, Achievements and More
Kriti Sanon is no longer merely a celebrity. The national award-winning actress has... With a solid business portfolio, a successful startup and a streak of blockbuster films, she has emerged as one of the successful celebrity entrepreneurs in India.
Kriti Sanon's Rs100-Crore Journey
National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon is no longer just a Bollywood star. With a thriving business portfolio, successful startup ventures and a string of blockbuster films, she has emerged as one of India's most successful celebrity entrepreneurs. Here's a look at her net worth, achievements, businesses and her much-talked-about role in Cocktail 2.
Kriti Sanon’s Net Worth Increasing
Over the last 10 years, Kriti Sanon has built a strong financial empire through films, sponsorships, and entrepreneurship. According to industry estimates, her net worth is between ₹82 crore and ₹100 crore, making her one of the richest self-made actresses in Bollywood. She earns her living via film earnings, brand endorsements, investments and business interests.
Kriti: More Than An Actress, She’s A Business Woman Too
Kriti has managed to spread her wings beyond Bollywood with her many entrepreneurial activities.
Hyphen Skincare
Hyphen, her skincare business, is among India’s fastest-growing celebrity-led beauty companies. The company reportedly reached the ₹400 crore sales mark in just two years of its introduction and made Kriti a real entrepreneur.
Blue Butterfly Films
Kriti is also the co-founder of Blue Butterfly Films, her production firm focused on developing unique entertainment content and films. The venture is her move from acting to creating content and producing.
Fitness and Fashion Investments
Apart from her work in the field of skincare and film production, Kriti has also ventured into fashion and fitness with her apparel company Ms. Taken and fitness-oriented enterprises, therefore extending her revenue streams beyond cinema.
Career Highlights That Make Her Unique
Mimi was Kriti’s biggest professional milestone, earning her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She has given several commercial songs, including Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Her ability to blend commercial entertainment with performance-driven jobs has helped her remain relevant in a very competitive market.
Cocktail 2: All Eyes On
Kriti is currently going to feature in one of her biggest releases, Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The love drama is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies this year and is scheduled to debut on June 19,.
Kriti’s Role: Meet Ally
Kriti portrays Ally, an important character in the intricate romantic drama Cocktail 2. Ally’s appearance is said to affect the relationships between the primary characters and make her a key part of the emotional turmoil.
Her new glamorous look
The actress has already gained notice for her beautiful metamorphosis in the flick. Kriti said she plays the "hottest" role till date in Ally and said the spectators would see her in a whole new avatar. She is featured in a range of chic, fashion-forward styles in the early promotional material and trailer, from beachwear to high fashion, and has been praised by fans and fashion journalists alike.
A Star That Keeps Reinventing Herself
From a National Award to a successful cosmetic company to anchoring big-budget films, Kriti Sanon is expanding her impact outside Bollywood. Cocktail 2 is out in cinemas and her businesses are thriving yet she remains one of the most energetic and successful people in the entertainment sector today.
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