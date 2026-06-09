Kriti has managed to spread her wings beyond Bollywood with her many entrepreneurial activities.

Hyphen Skincare

Hyphen, her skincare business, is among India’s fastest-growing celebrity-led beauty companies. The company reportedly reached the ₹400 crore sales mark in just two years of its introduction and made Kriti a real entrepreneur.

Blue Butterfly Films

Kriti is also the co-founder of Blue Butterfly Films, her production firm focused on developing unique entertainment content and films. The venture is her move from acting to creating content and producing.