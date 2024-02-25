Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani drops photos from sangeet ceremony

Entertainment
On Sunday, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to share new pictures from their sangeet night.
Rakul Preet Singh was dressed in a stunning sparkling gown from designer Falguni Peacock's collection, can be seen having the time of her life with Jackky.
In the photos, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen posing cutely while Jackky wore a velvet blue coat.
Rakul wrote, "A dreamy night. Thankyouuuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night felt like a star shining bright."
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21, 2024 in Goa.
Their wedding was attended by many Bollywood celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pendekar, Shahid Kapoor and others.