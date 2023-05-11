Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arnold trailer OUT: Witness adventurous journey of nuanced Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger

    After much waiting and anticipation, makers have revealed the trailer for the three-part docu-series, Arnold, which opens up on the roller-coaster journey of celebrated Austrian Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger.

    First Published May 11, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    The global OTT giant Netflix recently disclosed a new documentary series on Hollywood icon and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger called Arnold. 

    Netflix has dropped a brand-new trailer providing the first intense look at the series that revolves around the life of the superstar actor, from his pinnacle-filled moments to his lowest and most controversial moments.

    The trailer features Arnold Schwarzenegger giving firsthand accounts of the different parts of his life, from being a young boy growing up in the countryside of Austria to becoming not just one of Hollywood's biggest stars but also a noted figure in the world of American politics. The central theme and idea that Schwarzenegger continuously shows are that being able to envision a goal means it is possible to obtain it.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks an iconic line that sums up his cinematic career in Hollywood. The line "People will remember my successes and also my failures" evokes goosebumps in die-hard Arnold fans who want to see his comeback on big screens but eagerly await this docu-series to drop on Netflix.

    Arnold also opens up about the dark phase of his life, which causes troubles in his marriage. Elucidating the highs and lows of his multi-dimensional career in Hollywood, politics and more, Arnold Schwarzenegger added, It was very tough on my marriage, on my relationship with the kids that I have caused enough pain for my family. I am going to have to live with it for the rest of my life."

    The series will be divided into three episodes, each with a runtime of 45 minutes. Lesley Chilcott, an executive producer, directs the Netflix series, Arnold. The other executive producers on the project include Allen Hughes, Peter Nelson, Paul Wachter, and Doug Pray, with Craig Repass as producer. It will start streaming on Netflix by May 25.

    The series is produced by Hughes' production company Defiant One's Media Group, who also worked on the 2017 docu-series The Defiant Ones about music legends Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre and Invented By Girls.

    Arnold, the docu-series trailer is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
