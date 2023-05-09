Oppenheimer trailer OUT: Witness intense avatar of Cillian Murphy working towards creation of atomic bomb

The new trailer of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which features Cillian Murphy and others working towards creating an atomic bomb, is winning ardent fans and netizens' hearts. Know details.

Oppenheimer is the upcoming sci-fi thriller directorial by the noted and eminent filmmaker Christopher Nolan. The film's gritty storyline revolves around the life of J Robert Oppenheimer aka 'Father of the atomic bomb'.

The 'Peaky Blinders' fame renowned Hollywood star Cillian Murphy is playing the titular role in the film, which has already piqued the curiosity alongside amplifying the buzz amongst cine-goers across the globe with its fiery-looking posters and interesting sneak peek videos.

The makers of Oppenheimer dropped a strong and compelling trailer for the film, which gives glimpses of Oppenheimer and others working towards the creation of an atomic bomb.

Surprisingly, this three-minute intense-looking trailer of Oppenheimer opens with impressive visuals and exceptional cinematography surrounding the main protagonist, played by Cillian Murphy, who gets mobbed by the media. Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) says, "We are in a race against Nazis. And I know what it means." Later, the trailer focuses on a secret laboratory to which 'All America's industrial might and scientific innovation' are interlinked and connected.

The laboratory is where Oppenheimer and his team create the first atomic bomb. From the trailer, it is noticeable that Oppenheimer promises to be a delicious cinematic treat for both film fanatics, ardent Cillian Murphy fans across the globe, and those curious to know more in-depth knowledge about the history of World War II.

Along with Cillian Murphy, a stellar star cast including Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Leslie Groves Jr., and others make brief appearances. But Tom Conti, who appears as Albert Einstein, makes a strong impression. Robert Downey Jr. is also in a cameo appearance.

Oppenheimer, the film gives glimpses of action, drama, sci-fi adventure, history, and extraordinary performances with a well-written and compelling storyline and impactful dialogues. All these factors have made Oppenheimer one of the much-awaited magnum opus and sci-fi drama films of 2023. The film drops in theatres on July 21 this year.

Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Oppenheimer is out now. You can also watch it here.

