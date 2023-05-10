Never Have I Ever Season 4 trailer OUT: Witness Devi on an emotional and dramatic roller coaster ride

The much-awaited trailer for Never Have I Ever Season 4 is out now. For the last time, witness Devi’s impulses and teenage life transformations as the show comes to a conclusion. Scroll down more to read further on how the show delivers its ending.

The fourth and last season of the iconic and ground-breaking adolescent television show Never Have I Ever's trailer is finally out now. The lead protagonist Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) final days in school, as she gets ready to make a smooth transition to college life, are captured primarily in the trailer. The trailer gives a proper glimpse into what viewers and global fans might expect from the show's final season.

For those unaware, during the show's run so far, Devi has been involved romantically with Paxton (Darren Barnet), her frenemy Ben (Jaren Lewison), and Des, who was a new addition to the series in the third season (Anirudh Pisharody). The latest trailer also gave ardent Never Have I Ever fandom globally a potential new romantic interest with Michael Cimino's Ethan.

Undoubtedly, in the case of Devi, each pairing has given viewers a new ship to root for, especially when it comes to Paxton and Ben. In the trailer, we see Devi getting ready for an adventure-filled final year of high school with her best friends to enjoy every moment while it lasts. We see how Devi and her frenemy Ben (Jaren Lewison), finally have their first-time sex with each other.

Devi is happy that she and her best friends are seniors. Devi has an awkward encounter with her ex-boyfriend Paxton (Darren Barnet). But the potpourri of emotions does not end as Devi also seems to have still some strong feelings for her ex-boyfriend Paxton as they share a romantic and adorable moment in the school library together. Devi also goes to her counselor to talk things out with her. The counselor and her words related to Devi's status quo in teenage life make Devi feel stressed out and messier than before with a new potential love interest in the school.

The Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher sitcom has received global fame and plaudits over all four seasons just for giving an Indian-American character the central spotlight as the lead character rather than using them as a mere representation cliché. Starting on June 8, Never Have I Ever fourth season, which consists of 10 episodes, will be out.

Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Never Have I Ever Season 4 is finally out. You can also watch it here.

