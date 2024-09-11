Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arjun Kapoor rushes to support Malaika Arora after her father Anil Arora allegedly dies by suicide [WATCH]

    Arjun Kapoor reaches Malaika Arora's family home following the tragic death of her father, Anil Arora. Captured by paparazzi, Arjun's gesture of support comes amid a challenging time for Malaika

    Arjun Kapoor rushes to support Malaika Arora after her father Anil Arora allegedly dies by suicide [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 2:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    Arjun Kapoor visited Malaika Arora's residence shortly after the sudden death of her father, Anil Arora. Paparazzi captured the 'Ishaqzaade' actor arriving at her home, where he was seen rushing inside to offer his support.

    At the residence, Malaika's former husband Arbaaz Khan and his sister Alvira Agnihotri were present, along with Salim Khan and Salma Khan, who joined to comfort the family during this difficult time.

    Anil Arora allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning. Malaika's mother, Joyce, told the police that Anil had a routine of sitting on the balcony to read newspapers. Despite their divorce, the couple had been living together for several years. On the morning of his death, Joyce noticed Anil’s slippers in the living room but couldn’t find him. She later discovered him after hearing the building watchman calling for help. Joyce added that Anil had no significant health issues, only some knee pain, and had retired from the Merchant Navy.

    Malaika and Arjun Kapoor, who were previously in a relationship, ended things earlier this year. The breakup became public when Malaika did not attend Arjun’s midnight birthday celebration and did not acknowledge it on social media. Their subsequent public encounter, where they seemed to avoid each other, confirmed the end of their relationship.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora reaches Parents' home Bandra home; inconsolable as she makes her way inside the house - WATCH

