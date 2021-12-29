Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Anshula Kapoor detected with COVID-19, details inside

Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani and Anshula Kapoor have tested Covid positive. Read to know about their health details right here. Cases of Covid-19 and Omicron cases are increasing again in the country.

Cases of Covid-19 and Omicron cases are increasing in the nation again. There have been many Bollywood stars who have been detected with Coronavirus. Arjun Kapoor, who had first tested COVID-19 positive in September 2020, has again tested positive for the second time. Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Anshula Kapoor have also been detected with COVID-19. '

Arjun and his sister have quarantined themselves. Sources have said that Arjun and Anshula have been taking precautions and have asked everyone to get tested who have met them. Rhea and her husband Karan are also under quarantine. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika will also get tested.

When Arjun had tested Covid positive back in September 2020, he had written a post where he said that it was his duty to inform his fans that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. He had also said that he had isolated himself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and would be under home quarantine. He also thanked his fans for their support and had said that during these extraordinary and unprecedented times, he has faith that all of humanity shall overcome this virus.

A few hours ago, a video was posted by a celebrity photographer where it was seen that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sealed Arjun's Mumbai home. Sanitisation work of the actor's building was also taking place.

Rhea had also taken to her Instagram story to mention her health update. She had written that she has been positive for Covid despite being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. She also wrote that she is not sure on why her or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird, she further wrote.