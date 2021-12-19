Arjun Kapoor to Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai today

Here is how your Bollywood stars spent their Sunday today. Read below to know further about the same.

From departures and arrivals at the Mumbai airport to attending filmy events– the Bollywood celebrities were papped at various places in Mumbai on Sunday. Take a look



Today, Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria was spotted at the Mohit Suri office in Bandra. She was seen in black track pants and a neon green top.



Arjun Kapoor was spotted at the Mohit Suri office in Bandra. Arjun was last seen in the film Bhoot Police and will be next shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patan, John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria.

Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty in a beige colour dress as she was papped at Juhu, Mumbai. However, she did not seem in a good mood.

Daisy Shah was spotted at the Mumbai airport, looking happy and posing for the shutterbugs. It is reported that, Daisy Shah is planning to set up an animal rescue centre in Mumbai

Tushar Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit and white t-shirt as he attended Bollywood film 83 special screening in Mumbai.

