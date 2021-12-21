Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor WEDDING update: Lovebirds are all set to marry NEXT year?

Will Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor get married in 2022? Here's what we know by reading an astrologer forecasts for the two

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. They are also one of the most talked-about celebs in the gossip columns and give their fans major relationship goals. They have been dating for more than three years and are going strong.



A few weeks ago, Malaika and Arjun went on a vacation and treated their Insta followers and fans with romantic videos and pictures from their Maldives holiday. Both looked cute as well as HOT, totally madly in love. Their pics from the Maldives also give us major vacation goals; check out their Instagram page NOW.



According to celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, Malaika and Arjun might marry next year in 2022. He also gave some expert take on their relationship. Pandit has said that the two might marry by 2022 and that actor Arjun is an emotional person, also partner to Malaika Arora. However, Malaika is more practical and strong-minded. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, enjoy girls' night at Rhea Kapoor's dinner party

The astrologer also said that none of them is weak-minded, which is why their relationship has weathered despite the initial criticism (Like the age gap and Malaika's divorce from Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan) and other issues that the couple faced.

The astrologer added that post-marriage, Malaika and Arjun should open a film production office and do great business. He also said that Arjun should explore more avenues as a producer. Malaika will also go from strength to strength.