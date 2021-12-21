  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor WEDDING update: Lovebirds are all set to marry NEXT year?

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 12:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Will Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor get married in 2022? Here's what we know by reading an astrologer forecasts for the two

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor WEDDING update: Lovebirds are all set to marry NEXT year? RCB

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. They are also one of the most talked-about celebs in the gossip columns and give their fans major relationship goals. They have been dating for more than three years and are going strong. 
     

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor WEDDING update: Lovebirds are all set to marry NEXT year? RCB

    A few weeks ago, Malaika and Arjun went on a vacation and treated their Insta followers and fans with romantic videos and pictures from their Maldives holiday. Both looked cute as well as HOT, totally madly in love. Their pics from the Maldives also give us major vacation goals; check out their Instagram page NOW.
     

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor WEDDING update: Lovebirds are all set to marry NEXT year? RCB

    According to celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, Malaika and Arjun might marry next year in 2022. He also gave some expert take on their relationship. Pandit has said that the two might marry by 2022 and that actor Arjun is an emotional person, also partner to Malaika Arora. However, Malaika is more practical and strong-minded. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, enjoy girls' night at Rhea Kapoor's dinner party

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor WEDDING update: Lovebirds are all set to marry NEXT year? RCB

    The astrologer also said that none of them is weak-minded, which is why their relationship has weathered despite the initial criticism (Like the age gap and Malaika's divorce from Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan) and other issues that the couple faced.

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor WEDDING update: Lovebirds are all set to marry NEXT year? RCB

    The astrologer added that post-marriage, Malaika and Arjun should open a film production office and do great business. He also said that Arjun should explore more avenues as a producer. Malaika will also go from strength to strength. 

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor WEDDING update: Lovebirds are all set to marry NEXT year? RCB

    The astrologer said, "The combination (Malaika and Arjun's nature) works in their favour and makes their bond a strong one. Another positive thing about their relationship is that neither is weak-minded. They are solid because of their dynamic connection." Also Read: Arjun Kapoor calls girlfriend Malaika Arora 'Tougher Taskmaster'; shares some amazing pictures from Maldives

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

    Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

    Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis open up on sexual allegation against Chris Noth SCJ

    Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis open up on sexual allegation against Chris Noth

    Japansese actress Sayaka Kanda passes away, complete details inside SCJ

    Japansese actress Sayaka Kanda passes away, complete details inside

    Happy Birthday Govinda When he beat all three Khans said he got out of the industry because of praise drb

    Happy Birthday Govinda: When he beat all three Khans; said he got out of the industry because of ‘praise’

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks up on being SEXY in Pushpa song; here is what she said drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks up on being SEXY in Pushpa song; here is what she said

    Recent Stories

    4 day work week reduced salary and more All about India new wage codes likely in 2022 gcw

    4-day work-week, reduced salary and more; All about India's new wage codes likely in 2022

    Did Kapil Dev receive Rs 5 crore to share 83 stories with Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan? Read this RCB

    Did Kapil Dev receive Rs 5 crore to share 83 stories with Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan? Read this

    Kolkata Municipal Election 2021 TMC workers supporters celebrate as trends show party leading in polls gcw

    Kolkata Municipal Election 2021: TMC workers, supporters celebrate as trends show party leading in polls

    Voter ID application will not be rejected if Aadhaar is not provided: Govt sources

    Voter ID application will not be rejected if Aadhaar is not provided: Govt sources

    Kerala HC dismisses plea to remove PM Modi photo from vaccine certificate calls it frivolous gcw

    Kerala HC dismisses plea to remove PM Modi's photo from vaccine certificate, calls it 'frivolous'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon
    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Video Icon
    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon