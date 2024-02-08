Arjun, Anshula Kapoor remember their late mother, share emotional memories at fest

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were present at a spoken fest festival where Anshula shared some lines that their late mother used to say.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were present at a spoken fest festival where Anshula shared some lines that their late mother used to say. The ground was filled with tears and as Anshula ended her speech, Arjun hugged her tight. They took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the show and it was emotional as ever.

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor's post

In the video, Anshula expresses her thanks in memory of her mother where she quoted her mother saying, "Be whatever you want to be no matter what you do with your life; just make sure your heart sings." She ended by saying, "Thank you for listening to both hers and mine. Rab Rakha." After Anshula stepped down the stage, Arjun Kapoor approached her and hugged her tightly.

About Mona Shourie

Mona Shourie was Boney Kapoor's first wife and the couple has two children: Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Boney's romance with Sridevi began after they were married. Mona was afflicted with cancer and died on March 25, 2012, only weeks before Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade.