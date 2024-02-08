'Article 370' trailer: Yami Gautam plays officer, Arun Govil portrays Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role

Yami Gautam is all set to appear in the upcoming film 'Article 370' and the teaser of the film has been receiving a resounding response from the public. The makers have now unveiled the gripping trailer, which aptly reflects the social and political upheaval around Article 370.

The trailer

In the two-minute and 40-second clip, Yami Gautam is caught between the political upheaval caused by Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the hurdles faced by the army and political parties in abolishing it. The teaser promises a fast-paced political thriller on the circumstances that led to the repeal of Article 370. The trailer was accompanied with the caption "Poora ka poora Kashmir, Bharat desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega."

Also read: WATCH: 'Love Storiyaan' trailer: Karan Johar's Valentine's Day special will explore love by meaningful stories

About 'Article 370'

'Article 370' is reported to be another fascinating film from the lead actress, and the teaser promises another strong performance mixed with adrenaline, thrills, and profound material. The actor will appear in an action-packed avatar in the political-action thriller film, which is based on true events.

Aditya Suhas Jambhale, a two-time National Award winner, directs 'Article 370', which stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Raj Arjun. 'Article 370' is created by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar and the film will open in theaters on February 23, 2024.