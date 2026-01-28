After retiring from playback singing, reports claim Arijit Singh is preparing to enter politics and may launch his own political party, with a major announcement likely from West Bengal.

National Award-winning singer Arijit Singh has sparked widespread speculation about his future after announcing his retirement from playback singing. Recent reports suggest that the celebrated musician may be preparing to enter politics and could even launch his own political party.

Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing

Arijit Singh shocked millions of fans on Tuesday evening by announcing his retirement from playback singing through a social media post. In his Instagram message, the 38-year-old singer thanked his fans for their unwavering love and support over the years and wished everyone a Happy New Year.

While announcing his decision, Arijit clarified that he will continue to work independently in music, even though he will no longer lend his voice to films as a playback singer.

The announcement came shortly after the release of his patriotic song ‘Matrubhoomi’ from the film Battle of Galwan, adding to the surprise surrounding his decision.

Reports Claim Arijit Singh Is Planning a Political Entry

According to a recent report by NDTV, Arijit Singh is said to be preparing to step into politics and may soon launch his own political party. The report cited sources close to the singer, claiming that initial preparations for his political journey have already begun.

However, details regarding his political ideology, agenda, or party structure have not yet been made public.

The report further suggest that Arijit Singh could make a major political announcement from Murshidabad in West Bengal. While there has been no official confirmation from the singer himself, the development has fueled intense curiosity among fans and political observers alike.

Arijit Singh Turns Film Producer and Director

The report also revealed that Arijit Singh has recently ventured into filmmaking. He has reportedly directed a Hindi film shot in Bolpur, West Bengal. The film stars acclaimed actors Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and also features Arijit’s daughter, Shora.

This move marks another significant shift in Arijit Singh’s creative journey, indicating his interest in storytelling beyond music.

What Are Arijit Singh’s Future Plans?

While Arijit Singh has officially confirmed his retirement from playback singing, his future plans—especially regarding politics—remain unclear. Whether the singer-turned-filmmaker will formally enter the political arena is yet to be confirmed, but the reports have certainly set the stage for a potentially dramatic new chapter in his life.

For now, fans await an official statement from Arijit Singh that could clarify whether his next performance will be on a political stage rather than a musical one.